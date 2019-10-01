PUTNEY, Vt. — A Brattleboro man was arrested by state police Monday for allegations of assault. Gregory Morris, 45, was charged with domestic assault.
Vermont State Police responded to a reported assault on West Hill Road around 10:39 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
An investigation determined Morris had allegedly assaulted a household member, police say. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
Morris was arraigned Monday in Vermont Superior Court, Windham criminal division, and pleaded not guilty. He was released on conditions.