BRATTLEBORO — A local man was arrested Thursday following a fight with a family member.

Jeremy M. Bertolini, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault and four counts of criminal contempt, according to a news release from Brattleboro police Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Maplewood Drive on Thursday, with a report of a family fight. Upon arrival, the release says police contacted the victim — who had non-life-threatening injuries — and later found Bertolini hiding in a shed in the backyard.

Further details on the incident were not available Tuesday morning.

Bertolini is being held without bail at the Brattleboro Police Department.

