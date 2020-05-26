BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man was arrested on two felony assault charges early Saturday morning, after police say he knocked a family member unconscious.
Pablo Soto, 46, was charged with first- and second-degree aggravated domestic assault, according to a news release Saturday from Brattleboro police.
At about 4:55 a.m., police arrived at Soto’s residence on Putney Road, where he allegedly assaulted a female family member. The victim was treated for injuries at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Soto is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., on $25,000 bail. His arraignment at Vermont Superior Court is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m.