BRATTLEBORO — A town resident was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault Monday, according to police.
After responding to a residence on Lynwood Drive Monday for a report of a domestic assault, police determined Edward R. Lamoureux, 43, had pushed and chest-bumped his wife during an argument, the Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release.
When officers arrived, Lamoureux was aiming a loaded rifle at the front door of the residence, the release says. A loaded pistol and folding knife were also found on him, according to police.
Neither Lamoureux nor his wife was treated medically in the incident's immediate aftermath, police said.
Lamoureux was held without bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Dvision in Brattleboro.