BRATTLEBORO — A town resident has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with firing a gun on residential property on Putney Road, according to police.

In addition to the reckless-conduct charge, Melvin Harris, 44, has also been charged with having a felony record and being in possession of a firearm, and possession of crack cocaine, according to a Friday news release from the Brattleboro Police Department. Police responded to the Putney Road residence on Tuesday following a report of a possible shooting at the site.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a gun had been fired, but that no one was injured, police said. Police executed a search warrant on Friday following an investigation and seized multiple guns, according to the release.

Harris is set to appear in court on March 16 to answer to the charges.

