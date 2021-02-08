BRATTLEBORO — A town resident has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with firing a gun on residential property on Putney Road, according to police.
In addition to the reckless-conduct charge, Melvin Harris, 44, has also been charged with having a felony record and being in possession of a firearm, and possession of crack cocaine, according to a Friday news release from the Brattleboro Police Department. Police responded to the Putney Road residence on Tuesday following a report of a possible shooting at the site.
Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a gun had been fired, but that no one was injured, police said. Police executed a search warrant on Friday following an investigation and seized multiple guns, according to the release.
Harris is set to appear in court on March 16 to answer to the charges.