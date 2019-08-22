BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a town resident this week on allegations that he sexually and physically assaulted someone at his house in June.
Edward Hernandez, 46, was scheduled to be arraigned today in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on sexual assault and domestic assault charges, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Police said a female reported in June that a man had assaulted her at his residence on Elliot Street. Hernandez was arrested after an investigation, according to the release.
Police could be reached immediately for further details.
Mutual Aid log
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Aug. 21, including:
3:04 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jarmany Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:31 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, one patient transported.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Blossom St., fire alarm.
1:20 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer.
2:31 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to South Road, fire alarm.
2:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Union St., assist other agency.
3:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, motor vehicle crash, one patient transported.
3:51 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to North Hinsdale Road, rollover crash, one patient transported.
4:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 48 South Shore Drive, assist other agency.
5:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 35 Ashuelot Main St., fire alarm.
5:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 597 Wheeler Rand Road, mutual aid.
6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Blossom St., service call.