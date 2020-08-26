A Brattleboro man was arraigned Monday on charges he stalked a female victim and attempted to break into her home.
Loren Bedward, 36, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Monday and charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, stalking and burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
Police said in the release that the victim called in a stalking complaint shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting that Bedward had been “repeatedly following her, showing up at her residence, waiting at locations for her, sending her violent, threatening text messages and repeatedly calling her and threatening her after clear communication that the behavior was unwanted.”
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, the victim called 911 to report that Bedward was trying to force his way into her home. Brattleboro police and Vermont State Police responded to the call, with local police arriving within a minute of the call. They said they observed a male that matched Bedward’s description fleeing the scene.
A prior investigation from Aug. 19 showed that Bedward had allegedly attempted to strangle the victim on several occasions.