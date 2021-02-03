A Brattleboro man has been arrested in connection with the August death of Robert S. "Zach" Phelps 3rd of Guilford, Vt., Vermont State Police announced Wednesday night.
Kaleb Sherman, 39, was taken into custody that evening, and faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Police said Phelps, 43, died as a result of a fight with Sherman at a Guilford home in July.
According to a news release Vermont State Police issued on Aug. 24, a family member of Phelps' had informed State Police on Aug. 2 that he was in a coma at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., due to injuries he'd suffered the previous month.
Phelps died at the hospital on Aug. 15, and the N.H. Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide due to complications of blunt impact injuries to his abdomen, according to Vermont State Police.
Per a court order, Sherman is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.