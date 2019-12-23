BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man wanted on a warrant and a fugitive from justice charge was held on combined $75,000 bail after a motor vehicle stop Saturday, police said.
Brandon P. Lee, 34, was arrested after police stopped a car on Winding Hill Road shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from Brattleboro police.
Lee was wanted on a warrant stemming from charges of unlawful restraint, impeding a public officer, weapons offense, false information to a police officer and possession of cocaine. The fugitive from justice charge stems from a possession of cocaine charge in New Hampshire.
He was held for lack of $25,000 bail on the Vermont charges and consecutive $50,000 bail from the New Hampshire charge.
No further details on the charges were included in the news release.
Lee is scheduled to appear today in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.