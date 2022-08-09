BRATTLEBORO — An area nonprofit that distributes locally-sourced foods to hospitals, restaurants and other buyers in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts plans to increase its warehouse space by 10,000 square feet by next fall.
Food Connects will add more space to its existing warehouse, dubbed the Food Hub, for coolers, dry storage, freezers and processing foods, the organization recently announced in a news release. The warehouse is in the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.'s Business Park on Putney Road.
"We saw an increase in demand for local food due to the gaps in the global food chain because of COVID-19," Lissa Harris, the nonprofit's development director, said in an email Monday. "Schools and communities looked to Food Connects to fill the gaps in access to nutritious foods."
The Food Hub, the group's wholesale arm, offers buyers "competitive pricing [and] personalized service" while also donating back more than $1.2 million to local food producers last year, according to its website. The nonprofit also produces educational content focused on healthy eating habits for children through its Farm to School program.
Food Connects is currently in talks with a logistical consultant on how it would most efficiently use its new space once construction is completed, Harris said. Construction is slated to begin sometime this fall and wrap up in fall 2023 with a budget of $850,000.
Harris said the funding for the warehouse expansion comes from state and federal grants, private foundations and organizations that incentivize community development projects with little-to-no-cost loans.
The warehouse addition will create 1,150 more square feet for coolers and 1,200 square feet for freezers, according to the news release. Food Connects also plans to increase its food handling space by 210 percent and dry storage by more than 200 percent. The remaining 4,000 square feet left in the expansion will be for further growth, Harris said.
The project will create two new jobs within the nonprofit, according to the news release.
Harris said the expansion is greatly needed, as Food Connects is currently renting freezer storage from the Franklin County Community Development Corporation's Western Mass Food Processing Center in Greenfield to store enough frozen foods to fulfill orders from schools.
"This model is unsustainable and illustrates why we need to expand our infrastructure immediately," she said.
The nonprofit purchases its foods from more than 100 regional producers like Green Mountain Orchards of Putney, Vt. and Scott Farm of Dummerston, Vt., according to Harris. She said with greater storage and processing space, that number could increase.
"Additional space will allow us to onboard new producers who can fill our communities' needs," Harris said.
For example, she said Food Connects recently began selling products from Rhode Island-based Shri Bark Snacks and sold 40 cases of products designed for schools to educational buyers in the first week of partnering with the snack company. She noted 25 of those cases were purchased by schools directly, supplying more than 2,000 kids with the snack company's muffins.
Food Connects moved into the BDCC's Business Park in late 2018, according to the news release, and the nonprofit said that sales have tripled after the move between 2019-2021. Overall sales have increased this year through June 30 by 65 percent over sales in 2021, the release said.
