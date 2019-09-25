BRATTLEBORO — A Hinsdale man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself in public in downtown Brattleboro, according to police.
Brattleboro police officers were on foot patrol a few minutes before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report of a man exposing his genitals to a female in the Harmony Parking Lot, according to a news release from the department. After investigating, police charged Shawn P. Gallagher, 29, of Hinsdale with prohibited conduct, the release says.
Gallagher was held at the Brattleboro Police Department on $1,000 bail, the release says. He is scheduled to appear today in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.
— Sentinel Staff