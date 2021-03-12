BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro public housing authority will receive nearly $192,000 in federal funding for capital investments, which an official said will go toward roof repairs and possibly a painting project.
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships was awarded the funds as part of a $2.7 billion allocation late last month from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Capital Fund Program, HUD announced in a news release.
The program distributes annual funding based on a formula — rather than competitive grant applications — for public housing authorities to build, renovate or modernize properties defined as public housing, where the housing authority subsidizes rent with federal funds. Nearly 2,900 public housing authorities are receiving funds in the disbursement announced Feb. 23.
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships owns and manages seven properties with a combined 304 affordable apartments for seniors, families and people with disabilities, according to Executive Director Christine Hazzard.
Hazzard said the organization plans to spend the capital funds on roof repairs and possible repainting work at Melrose Terrace, a property on Melrose Street in West Brattleboro that currently houses 25 residents. Melrose Terrace is the housing authority's only property considered public housing, she said, while the rest are home to renters of low income who receive direct federal housing aid — a slightly different financial model.
Hazzard added that Brattleboro Housing Partnerships may not spend all of the capital funds. In that case, she said, the organization plans to ask HUD whether it can transfer the remaining money to its Moving to Work program, which helps residents find employment and improve their financial stability.
Keene Housing, the city's public housing authority, does not receive funding from the Capital Fund Program because it does not manage any public housing, according to the organization's executive director, Joshua Meehan. Instead, Keene Housing provides many of its affordable units via HUD's Housing Choice Voucher Program — commonly known as Section 8 — which offers aid to renters of low income.