BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital will soon require COVID-19 vaccination among its employees, according to a news release from the hospital Tuesday.
The hospital announced to staff Thursday that all employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, the release says.
“This is an important step in arresting the disease that has turned our world upside down these past 18 months. While most folks at BMH have already been vaccinated, the need to protect all of ourselves, our patients and community could never be more,” Dr. Kathleen McGraw, chief medical officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, said in the release.
Ninety percent of the hospital’s 650 employees are fully vaccinated, according to the release. Those who have not been vaccinated yet — including those who may have a medical or religious reason — will be sent a letter outlining the steps to get immunized.
Hospital spokeswoman Gina Pattison said religious or medical exemptions will be accepted. However, she said anyone who does not meet that criteria and still chooses not to get vaccinated will be let go.