Firefighters with the Brattleboro Fire Department battle a two-alarm blaze at a Buttonwood Drive residence early Sunday afternoon. The house is "a total loss," and two adjacent homes also suffered damage.
Firefighters with the Brattleboro Fire Department battle a two-alarm blaze at a Buttonwood Drive residence early Sunday afternoon. The house is "a total loss," and two adjacent homes also suffered damage.
Ryan Spencer / Sentinel Staff
Courtesy of the Brattleboro Fire Department
Courtesy of the Brattleboro Fire Department
