BRATTLEBORO — A Buttonwood Drive home burned down early Sunday afternoon after a blaze that also damaged adjacent houses, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 159 Buttonwood Drive just after 12:45 p.m. for a report of black smoke, a news release from the Brattleboro Fire Department says.

The building's two residents weren't home at the time of the second-alarm fire and no one was injured. Chief Leonard Howard told The Sentinel the occupants are staying with friends for the time being.

He noted that their cat died in the fire.

The fire, which took about a half hour to take down, also melted the siding on two of the neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

Keene, Guilford and Putney fire departments assisted on the scene, as well as the Brattleboro Police Department, Rescue, Inc., the Brattleboro Water Department and Green Mountain Power.

Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Dummerston fire departments covered the Brattleboro stations.

