BRATTLEBORO — A two-alarm fire early Thursday morning caused moderate damage to a home on Highland Street, displacing one person, fire officials said.
Brattleboro firefighters and police were called to the two-and-a-half-story residence at 1:34 a.m. Thursday in response to a smoke alarm, according to a release from the town's fire department.
A police officer arrived on scene at 1:37 a.m., reporting smoke was visible from the home and that the owner, Peter McNeary, was safely out of the building. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the release.
By 1:45 a.m., fire officials requested a second alarm after observing a fire in the first-floor kitchen, and the blaze was under control by 2:12 a.m. The wood-framed structure suffered moderate fire damage in the kitchen and moderate smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.
Brattleboro firefighters received assistance from the Keene and Guilford fire departments. The release said Rescue Inc., Brattleboro Public Works and Green Mountain Power also responded.
McNeary, the sole occupant of the home, is staying with family, according to the release. The fire remains under investigation, but Brattleboro Fire Chief Leonard Howard said in an email Thursday afternoon that the blaze appeared to begin on a shelf that held a computer modem.
This story has been updated to include the results of the Brattleboro Fire Department's preliminary investigation.
