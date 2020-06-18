BRATTLEBORO — As Vermont businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 virus begin to reopen, the town will resume its parking enforcement starting next month.
In a news release Tuesday, Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland wrote that parking enforcement will resume July 1, and parking meters and kiosks will again require payment from people parking downtown.
Town officials halted parking enforcement in mid-March in response to the pandemic.
Parking permit purchases made for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 —which covers April, May and June — will be honored for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which is July, August and September, according to the release.
The parking enforcement office at 77 Flat St. will reopen June 29. Any questions should be directed to Parking Enforcement Coordinator Carol Coulombe at 802-257-2305, the release states.
All meter and kiosk push buttons will be wiped down with disinfectant twice each day, Monday through Saturday, to protect public health, according to the release.