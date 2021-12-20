BRATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire Saturday on Western Avenue destroyed a garage and two vehicles, but firefighters were able to save the home, according to fire officials.
None of the four residents or any firefighters were injured in the two-alarm blaze, a news release from the Brattleboro Fire Department said.
The Brattleboro police and fire departments are conducting an investigation into the fire, the release said.
Firefighters were called to 687 Western Ave. at about 12:10 a.m. and found a garage and two cars engulfed in flames, with fire extending to the attached 2½-story home. The two-person fire crew attacked the fire from the exterior of the garage and home, and knocked down the bulk of the fire, the release said. When more firefighters arrived, they brought fire hoses into the home, and the fire was declared under control at about 12:50 a.m.
The house, owned by Megan Neumeister, was moderately damaged, but is salvageable, according to the release.
The Guilford, Vt., and Keene fire departments assisted Brattleboro firefighters at the scene, while the Hinsdale, Dummerston, Putney and Greenfield, Mass., departments covered the Brattleboro stations.