BRATTLEBORO — As the region continues to recover from Tuesday's winter storm, Brooks Memorial Library is offering its space Saturday for people seeking shelter or power to charge their phones.
Visitors can use the library at 224 Main St. for these purposes during its regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Brattleboro Fire Department. The library welcomes those from surrounding communities who may need power or shelter as well, Brattleboro Communications Coordinator Seth Thomas said Friday.
The department says all power in Brattleboro should be restored by Friday night or no later than Saturday, while the town will work to remove snow and ice from downtown streets Friday evening. Information on road closures is viewable online at https://www.mapsonline.net/brattleborovt/index.html.
"Parked vehicles in the downtown district must be removed by 11 p.m. or they will be towed at the owner's expense," the release says. "If vehicles are going to remain in Town overnight, they should park in the Brattleboro Transportation Center. If you use the Transportation Center, do not park in a Reserved Permit space without a permit."
The town's pay and display parking will be in effect after 9 a.m. Saturday, the department said. Anyone with questions about parking is asked to call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.
The fire department encourages those who see downed utility or phone lines to consider them electrified and report them to 911. Additionally, those facing loss of power can report their outage to Green Mountain Power online at https://greenmountainpower.com/outages or by phone at 888-835-4672.
