BRATTLEBORO — The cause of a fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment building earlier this month was determined to be accidental, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
Fire Chief Leonard Howard III said in a news release Wednesday that the blaze started as a cooking fire in one of the first-floor apartments at 19 Western Ave.
"Cooking fires are the cause of almost half the reported home fires nationwide every year," he said.
The building's seven residents were not injured in the third-alarm fire, but a vehicle did have extensive damage. The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents, Howard said at the time.