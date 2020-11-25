BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market will switch to curbside pickup only beginning Saturday.
“With [COVID-19] cases rising rapidly in Vermont and all around us, the market Steering Committee has decided that continued in-person indoor operations, while significantly modified for safety, poses too great a risk to the safety of all in our market community — our customers, market vendors, staff and volunteers,” according to a news release sent by Market Manager Sherry Maher. “We chose not to wait until we were forced to react to the report of a positive COVID case within the market community.”
The market opened Nov. 7 for the winter season.
Orders can be placed each week between Tuesday at 8 a.m. and Thursday at 8 p.m. at www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org/.
Shoppers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can also order online. EBT cards will be processed upon pickup.
Anyone who has trouble navigating online ordering can call Sherry at 802-869-2141 or Jill at 802-257-9151, or email the market at farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.