BRATTLEBORO — The selectboard is considering making permanent a set of zoning changes it enacted last fall to help boost the local housing stock, among other goals.
If approved, the amendments would remove housing-density restrictions in some parts of Brattleboro, lift a bureaucratic obligation for multi-unit developments and relax other housing-related regulations.
The selectboard considered a proposal to cement those changes at a June 15 public hearing and will hold a second hearing at 6:15 tonight before voting on the measure.
Board members temporarily established the land-use changes — known formally as Brattleboro’s interim zoning bylaw — last September in part to help ease “regulatory barriers” to creating new affordable housing, according to a policy memorandum on the town’s website. Town staff drafted the interim zoning bylaw, the memo states, after officials with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development identified housing-density caps in Brattleboro that were keeping additional units from getting built.
Recent declines in housing development have reduced “the availability of affordable housing for lower income Vermonters,” according to a Vermont Housing Finance Agency report last year that also found more than half of renters in Windham County, where Brattleboro is located, spend at least 30 percent of their income on rent — the upper limit of what experts consider “affordable.”
The town’s land-use changes sought to address that concern by eliminating restrictions on the number of units allowed in single buildings in a number of zoning districts, Planning Director Sue Fillion told the selectboard in a June 3 letter. Fillion noted that limits on dwelling size already prevent sprawling residential development, meaning that the additional density caps largely blocked the creation of “smaller homes that are needed and that are most likely to be affordable to a broader segment of the population.”
The zoning amendments also scrapped regulations that Fillion said required developers to get special permission for homes with three to five units in certain zoning districts. That requirement made the development process more costly, she wrote to the selectboard, making those homes — many of them apartments converted from large, single-family properties — less affordable.
“The purpose [of the amendments] is to improve housing access and affordability in areas of Brattleboro where we have water and sewer,” she told the board at its June 15 meeting.
In her letter, Fillion credited the land-use changes with having helped create at least 20 new residential units in Brattleboro — many of which she said wouldn’t have been allowed without the changes.
“The intent to see new housing units created with the Interim Bylaw … has worked,” she wrote.
Without formal adoption by the selectboard, those policies would expire two years after their enactment, according to the policy memo.
Other proposed zoning changes aimed at encouraging more housing include increasing the maximum footprint for a new building in the mixed-use zoning district from 4,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet and also allowing boarding houses in the residential neighborhood district. Those amendments were not part of the package passed last year and are not yet in effect.
The proposal before the selectboard also includes new measures not related to housing, such as allowing retaining walls greater than 16 feet in the industrial zoning district and making developers obtain a permit before repaving a parking lot. The changes would also require developers to share information on a new building’s energy usage with Brattleboro officials during the site-review process.
The planning commission voted 5-0 in May to send the full slate of land-use amendments — minus a flood-related provision — to the selectboard for its consideration, Fillion wrote in her letter.
The selectboard will meet tonight at the Municipal Center on Main Street, with the proceedings also broadcast live on Brattleboro Community TV. Members of the public can also view and participate in the meeting via Zoom.