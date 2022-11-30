BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Selectboard has chosen John R. Potter as the new town manager, according to a news release by the town manager’s office.
Potter will officially begin as the new town manager on Dec. 30.
“I really appreciate the Selectboard offering me an opportunity to serve as Brattleboro’s next town manager and I look forward to earning the trust of the town,” Potter said in the news release.
According to the release, the Brattleboro town manager is appointed by and works under the direction of a five-member selectboard. He will be responsible for a general fund budget of $20 million, plus enterprise funds for water, sewer and downtown parking. He will also manage 140 full-time employees.
Potter will also work with the 140-member representative town meeting on final approval of the town budget, borrowing for large-scale capital projects and other major policy decisions, the release said.
He and his wife are moving from Colorado, where he currently serves as the deputy director of Open Space and Mountain Parks Department in Boulder. He has held that position since 2016.
“Brattleboro’s reputation as a thoughtful and progressive community drew us to this special place, and it will be great to work together with the many active community leaders and partners in town,” Potter said in the release.
Previously, he also worked for the State of Oregon as a senior policy advisor in the Department of State Lands and as the assistant director responsible for managing Oregon’s state park system.
According to the news release he has “extensive” administrative experience in the management of public lands, facilities, services and has collaborated on many cross-disciplinary and intergovernmental projects throughout his career.
Potter is following Patrick Moreland, who is the assistant town manager and has been serving as interim since Yoshi Manale resigned in June. Manale stepped down after sharing in a release that he felt he was not a good fit for the position. He is now the city manager in Claremont.
“We are confident that John Potter has an enthusiasm for good governance and for Brattleboro that he will bring to his new role. We look forward to working with John for the benefit of the people of Brattleboro,” Ian Goodnow, selectboard chair, said in the news release.
