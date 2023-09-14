BRATTLEBORO — A downtown commercial and residential building was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after smoke alarms sounded throughout the building but there were no injuries in the incident, according to a fire official.
Firefighters were called to 116 Main St. at 7:20 a.m. for a report of a residential smoke alarm sounding with no apparent fire, the Brattleboro Fire Department said in a news release. The three-story structure contains four office spaces, seven residential apartments and the Brattleboro location of The Works Cafe on the ground floor, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Keir said.
The first fire crew to arrive just before 7:30 a.m. discovered higher levels of carbon monoxide (CO) than normal on all floors of the building, and two additional crews were requested to the scene to help ensure people were out of the structure.
“I don’t know the number of people that were in the [residential] units at the time of the incident,” Keir said Thursday morning. “Only the resident of the third floor were present and workers from the restaurant on the first floor.”
Once everyone was evacuated and accounted for, first responders from an ambulance medically evaluated occupants for CO exposure. No one was medically transported for injuries, Keir said.
Firefighters determined that a malfunctioning propane hot water heater vent pipe in the building’s basement was the cause of the higher CO levels. Keir said the hot water heater was installed about a year ago.
Smoke alarms began sounding in the building hours before the fire department was notified, the news release stated, prompting the department to warn residents about the danger of CO, a colorless, odorless gas.
“Most smoke alarms also detect carbon monoxide,” the release said. “Never assume an alarm is malfunctioning if it is sounding with no obvious cause. If you hear an alarm sounding, call 9-1-1.”
Crews ventilated the structure to stabilize its CO back to safe levels. Crews reached safe CO limits at about 9:35 a.m., after which occupants reentered the building, the release stated.
“An inspection will be performed by Vermont’s Division of Fire Safety from the plumbing and heating division to make sure that the hot water heater that caused the issue is installed properly,” Keir said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.