BRATTLEBORO — In a special session Tuesday night, the Brattleboro Selectboard authorized the state to take a portion of a property near the Connecticut River, eliminating one of the final hurdles in the planned construction of a new bridge.
The $50 million project, which would replace the two narrow, aging bridges that connect Brattleboro and Hinsdale with a wider structure, is slated to begin next summer, Selectboard Chairman Tim Wessel said at the board’s Nov. 10 meeting.
The new bridge will be built slightly downstream of the existing Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, where it will cross the river and adjacent railroad tracks to link Route 119 in New Hampshire and Route 142 in Vermont.
That design required Vermont to obtain rights-of-way — a type of easement that claims the land, often for a transportation-related infrastructure project — for more than a dozen properties in the bridge’s proposed footprint on the Brattleboro side of the river. The state’s Agency of Transportation had been pursuing those agreements with local property owners since at least 2019.
The owner of a parking lot at 28 Vernon St. — one of the two remaining unclaimed sites — settled with the state last month, according to Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell. That left 12 Left Bank Way as the only parcel not yet claimed by the state, and its owners were not present at the selectboard’s Nov. 10 remote hearing, Elwell said Tuesday night.
“The landowners have chosen to not participate in the process,” Wessel said of the Left Bank Way parcel at that hearing. “But as far as we know, they don’t have any interest in objecting.”
On Tuesday, the five-member selectboard voted unanimously to declare necessary a taking of 675 square feet at the 12 Left Bank Way property. Selectboard members also approved the state’s $600 compensation offer as fair, according to Elwell. (The Town of Brattleboro was responsible for authorizing the taking and compensation, based on state law as well as an agreement between the town and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.)
Construction on the new bridge is expected to conclude by 2023, N.H. Department of Transportation Project Manager Donald Lyford said in February.
A second stage of the project — the majority of which is being funded by New Hampshire, which has jurisdiction over the Connecticut River in that area — would begin the following year and involve rehabilitating the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges for pedestrian and cyclist use.
Those bridges currently connect the two states via an island in the river. Both spans were built in 1920 and renovated in 1988, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Construction has been delayed multiple times after it was initially intended to begin in 2019 and conclude in 2021, as outlined in a previous version of New Hampshire’s 10-year transportation plan. That timeline was pushed back, however, due to protracted right-of-way negotiations.
The project was then set to begin in spring 2020 and be completed in fall 2022, Gary Laroche, a Vermont Agency of Transportation project manager, told The Sentinel last month, but was further delayed due to a prolonged bidding process and other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.