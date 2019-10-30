BRATTLEBORO — A man facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at three people on Elliot Street in July has been added to a federal drug-trafficking case, according to court documents.
In an indictment issued in August, Pedro A. Ocasio, 20, was charged in U.S. District Court in Vermont with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. A new indictment later the same month added a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
The indictment alleges Ocasio conspired with Chyquan M. Cupe, Desiree Wells-Cooper, Linda Wainwright and Juan A. Sanchez Jr. to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Vermont between October 2018 and late February of this year.
Ocasio’s address is listed in court files as East Hartford, Conn., but he has also spent time in the Brattleboro area, according to court documents.
The federal court case began in February with the arrest of Cupe, then 21, a former Hartford, Conn., resident living in Brattleboro. Wells-Cooper, Wainwright and Sanchez were arrested not long after and added to Cupe’s case in a June indictment.
At least some of the defendants had ties to an apartment at 33 Oak St. in Brattleboro, where police found controlled drugs and firearms in December and observed an informant buy fentanyl in February, according to affidavits filed in court.
Police in 2018 handled dozens of calls at the address, from loitering to assaults, and neighbors complained of suspicious activity they believed was drug-related, VTDigger.org reported in February.
Though Ocasio was not charged in the drug case until August, his name had previously come up in connection with Cupe. In April, Ocasio was sentenced to about 20 days in prison after pleading guilty to simple assault. According to an affidavit written by Brattleboro Detective Joshua Lynde, Ocasio punched and kicked a man near South Main Street on the afternoon of Jan. 12 as Cupe filmed it.
The attempted murder case stems from an alleged incident on July 29. In an affidavit, Brattleboro Detective Lt. Jeremy Evans said Ocasio shot at three people — his ex-girlfriend, another woman and a 29-year-old man — at a bus stop. No one was injured.
Ocasio’s ex told police that in the hours before the shooting, she received threatening messages directed at her and any men she may have been with, the affidavit said.
Ocasio turned himself in to police Aug. 5 and has been held without bail since. He faces eight felony and misdemeanor charges in that case, including attempted murder and aggravated first-degree domestic assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well as the federal ones.