BRATTLEBORO — A new town manager has been appointed in Brattleboro, the town announced Thursday evening.
Octavian "Yoshi" Manale will take over the role on Jan. 1, following the retirement of current town manager Peter Elwell, who has held the position since 2015.
Manale was one of 94 applicants for the job, and among 11 semifinalists, according to a news release from the town. Mercer Group Associates, a national public sector executive search and consulting firm, assisted the town selectboard with its search, the release notes.
"We are confident that Yoshi Manale has an enthusiasm for good governance and for Brattleboro that will lead us to a future that we can all embrace," Elizabeth McLoughlin, selectboard chair, said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to working with Yoshi for the benefit of the people of Brattleboro."
Manale, a native of Silver Spring, Md., previously served as deputy mayor and chief of staff for the city of Trenton, N.J., from 2018 until earlier this year, the release says. He was the city's chief executive officer, appointed by and reporting to the mayor.
Prior to that role, he worked in the mayor's office of contract services in New York City and held several positions in New Jersey, including director of operations and budget for Kean University in Union, township administrator in Bloomfield Township and public policy staff with the state legislature.
Manale has a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University in New Jersey and a Master of Public Administration from New York University.
In his new position, Manale will work under the direction of the selectboard and be responsible for Brattleboro's general fund budget, enterprise funds for water and sewer, downtown parking and 140 full-time employees, according to the release.
"I am excited to become an active member of the Brattleboro community," Manale said in a statement. "The chance to help Brattleboro in progressive cultural change and sustainable development drew me to this opportunity, and I look forward to meeting and building positive relationships with many active community partners and individuals in this beautiful town."