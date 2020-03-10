A Boston man is facing 12 felony charges alleging he sexually assaulted two underage girls in Cheshire County last year and possessed images of child sexual abuse.
Richard Carrington, 20, was indicted in late February on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, manufacture of child sexual abuse images and possession of such images.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt but a formal means of charging someone with a crime.
An arraignment and bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Carrington was arrested in October, after one of the alleged assaults was reported to Keene police, according to an affidavit filed in court. He has since been held without bail at the Cheshire County jail.
According to the affidavit, written by Keene Police Detective Jennifer M. Truman, a Keene resident had allowed Carrington to stay at her house. Truman wrote that, according to the house’s occupants, Carrington had portrayed himself as a 17-year-old.
But one of the house’s residents eventually saw Carrington’s driver’s license, realized his true age and found what he believed were inappropriate messages with minors on Carrington’s phone, according to the affidavit. The resident then asked a girl living in the house whether Carrington had touched her inappropriately, Truman wrote. The girl, who was under 10 years old, said he had, according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by police, Carrington denied molesting her but admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Cheshire County multiple times over the past year and a half, after meeting her over Instagram, according to the affidavit. He also acknowledged lying about his age, the affidavit said.
Police found at least one explicit video and image involving children on his phone, according to the affidavit and the resulting charges.