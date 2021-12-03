JAFFREY — A Boston man was rescued in Monadnock State Park on Thursday evening after getting lost without proper equipment, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
John Sullivan, 24, of the city’s Brighton neighborhood, called authorities around 5:15 p.m. from the park’s Smith Connector Trail because he was unable to find the trailhead, the state agency announced in a news release Friday morning.
Despite heavy rain and near-freezing temperatures, Sullivan did not have rain gear, dry clothes, navigational tools or lights, the release states. His cell phone had less than 10 percent battery life, as well.
Fish and Game conservation officers and a Monadnock State Park employee found Sullivan at approximately 7:50 p.m., according to the news release. The rescuers gave Sullivan warm fluids and micro spikes, and he returned to his vehicle shortly before 9 p.m.
In the release, Fish and Game recommends that hikers be aware of impending weather conditions and also prepare for the unknown, stating that, “Situations like this are entirely avoidable with some preparation and foresight.”
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card, which helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities, at www.wildnh.com/safe. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.