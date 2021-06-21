New Hampshire’s border with Canada will be closed for at least another month, a Canadian official said Friday, citing discussions with his U.S. counterparts.
“In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021,” Bill Blair, the Canadian minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, wrote in a tweet Friday morning.
“As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21,” Blair continued.
Presently, Americans are not allowed to travel into Canada unless they have dual citizenship, are a permanent resident of Canada, are an immediate or extended family member of a Canadian, are an athlete participating in a qualifying sporting event, or have been approved to come in for compassionate reasons like an ailing loved one.
Friday’s extension moves back a previous deadline of June 21 to determine the status of the border between the two countries.
And it comes as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has urged federal officials in both countries to move toward opening the border as soon as possible.
“I would love it if the border just completely opened,” Sununu said during a press conference Thursday. “I talked with some of my counterparts, the premiers of the Canadian provinces as well, and they agreed they want that border open. ... So, we’re just kind of in a little bit of a wait and see where we’re ready to go.”
Canada has seen a slower pace of vaccinations than its southern counterpart; as of Friday, only 16 percent of its citizens are fully vaccinated, compared with 45 percent of Americans, according to data from provinces and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Hampshire, meanwhile, has seen 54.4 percent of its residents become fully vaccinated, the CDC numbers say.