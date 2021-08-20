With so much attention on vaccine boosters and third doses, state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan would like you to know this: They are different things for different populations, and most people aren’t yet eligible for either.
Chan returned to that point a few times in a Thursday Zoom call with more than 300 health care workers seeking the latest COVID-19 case numbers, guidance on mask and quarantine protocols, and help interpreting the ever-changing guidance and recommendations from federal health officials.
But Wednesday’s announcement that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are expected to be available as early as Sept. 20 put much of the focus on additional vaccination shots. Here’s how Chan answered some of those questions.
What’s the difference between a “third dose” and a “booster shot”?
First, additional doses apply only to people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Third doses are currently available to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised because immunity from the first two-dose series is likely insufficient.
Chan recommended people make a decision about a third dose with their health care provider and stick with the same vaccine they’ve already had. If that’s not an option, a person who received a Pfizer vaccine can get a third dose of Moderna and vice versa.
Chan also said an additional dose should not be sought until at least 28 days after the second dose. People who “self-attest” that their health warrants another dose can get one at pharmacies and other sites offering vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of eligible health conditions on its website.
Chan recommended health care providers look through their patient lists to identify people who may benefit from a third dose.
A booster shot still needs approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, and will be available only to those 18 and older who are fully vaccinated. A booster was recommended after studies showed the protection provided by the first two doses declines as variants circulate, Chan said. But the two-dose vaccinations remain protective, with 95 percent or higher effectiveness at preventing severe illness and hospitalization, he said.
As with the third doses, boosters should not be given until at least 28 days after the second dose, and the vaccine used for the first two shots should be the same used for a booster, if possible.
Where will I be able to get a booster shot?
As of now, the state has no plans to bring the large-scale or fixed vaccination sites it used when the vaccines first became available, Chan said. Instead, booster shots will be available where vaccines are currently available: the state’s mobile vaccine vans, urgent care centers, regional public health networks, health care offices, and commercial pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.
When can I get one?
Although federal health officials expect to start providing booster doses on Sept. 20, it’s unlikely everyone can get one that early. Chan said he anticipates they’ll be available in phases, as the original vaccinations were, with older residents and frontline workers first in line.
“Planning and discussion about how to deliver booster doses is currently underway so that if and when they are recommended, we can hit the ground running,” Chan said.
When can 12- to 17-year-olds get a booster?
This remains unclear, although Chan said he expects more information will be coming soon.
Can the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines be given at the same time?
Yes, and this includes the influenza vaccine, Chan said.
Do I need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated?
No.
Will there be another dose for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
Probably, but for people who are immunocompromised, Chan said. But that has not been authorized by the FDA, and studies are ongoing.