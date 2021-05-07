Don Bolduc, a Stratham resident who plans to make a second run for U.S. Senate, will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Cheshire County Republican Committee this weekend.
The meeting will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be held both on Zoom and in person in the Communities Room at Hope Chapel at 667 Main St. in Keene.
Bolduc, a retired Army general with more than three decades of service, plans to run for U.S. Senate for a second time in 2022. Last year, he lost the Republican primary election to Bryant “Corky” Messner, who later lost the general election to incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s term expires in 2023.
Saturday’s meeting can be accessed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3xUq6cM. A non-public portion of the CCRC meeting will take place after Bolduc’s address.