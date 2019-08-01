A New Hampshire woman whose family reported her missing in April was found dead in a storage unit Saturday. The owner of Hillsboro Mini Storage on West Main Street called police around 3 p.m., according to Hillsboro police Lt. Derek Brown. With the help of N.H. State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police identified the body found as Linda J. Minery, 53, of Hillsboro.
Brown stressed that there were no suspicious circumstances about her death and that the public isn’t in danger.
Both of the storage unit’s overhead, garage-style doors were locked when Minery was found. Brown said one was “secured at a later time, but that did not in any way contribute to Ms. Minery’s death,” adding that police are not concerned about the locks on the doors.
Minery lived with her mother in Hillsboro and left in the early hours of April 7 without notice. Police said at the time that her family thought Minery, who they said had been displaying signs of extreme paranoia, may have developed an undiagnosed mental illness. She had stopped speaking and almost exclusively used written notes to communicate, the family told police.
Brown said there was never any indication of where she was, though police investigated over the past four months and followed tips and reported sightings.
“Obviously we offer our condolences to the family,” he said. “This isn’t how we want any missing-persons case to end.”