GILSUM — The authorities have identified a deceased person found in town earlier this week as a local woman who had been missing.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said Thursday that his office has received confirmation from the medical examiner that the person was Eleanor Turetsky.
His office has said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
Turetsky, 75, of Gilsum, was last seen around May 1, according to a previous news release from the sheriff's office.
She lived on Sullivan Center Road, and was often seen walking on the road toward Keene, according to the release, which asked for the public's help in finding her.
On Monday, the sheriff's office issued a news release saying it was investigating the death of a person in Gilsum who had been believed to be missing.
In that release, the sheriff's office said that it was waiting for a positive identification and that nothing suggested foul play.