CHARLESTOWN — A man's body was found floating in the Connecticut River Saturday morning, according to a news release issued by N.H. State Police Saturday afternoon.
Foul play is not suspected, according to the release, and the victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
At around 10 a.m., N.H. State Police received a call after two hunters found the body in the river, according to the release. State police, N.H. Fish and Game, Charlestown Police and Fire departments, and North Walpole fire personnel responded to the call.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning by the N.H. Medical Examiners office, according to the release.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@Dos.nh.gov.