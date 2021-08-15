20210816-LOC-WestmorelandUse

State troopers were still on the scene at Partridge Brook Road in Westmoreland around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

 Mia Summerson / Sentinel Staff

WESTMORELAND — A water-rescue call was connected to a body found in Westmoreland Sunday afternoon, a Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher confirmed. 

The Westmoreland Fire Department responded to the call near Partridge Brook Road around 3:30 p.m., according to Mutual Aid's Twitter feed. 

Partridge Brook Road is in northwestern Westmoreland, not far from the Vermont border. State troopers were still on the scene around 5 p.m., and had taped off an area adjacent to a home. 

N.H. State Police, who are handling the case, have not yet released any information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson