WESTMORELAND — A water-rescue call was connected to a body found in Westmoreland Sunday afternoon, a Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher confirmed.
The Westmoreland Fire Department responded to the call near Partridge Brook Road around 3:30 p.m., according to Mutual Aid's Twitter feed.
Partridge Brook Road is in northwestern Westmoreland, not far from the Vermont border. State troopers were still on the scene around 5 p.m., and had taped off an area adjacent to a home.
N.H. State Police, who are handling the case, have not yet released any information.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.