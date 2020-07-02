NORTH SWANZEY — Rock band Blue Öyster Cult — known for 1970s-’80s hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You” — is scheduled to perform at the Cheshire Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 11, to help kick off the three-month Drive-In Live concert series there.
Drive-In Live, run by M.E. Productions, will feature acts every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 10 in the fairgrounds’ south parking lot, according to a news release.
“People need music now more than ever,” series director Seth McNally said in the release. “These are challenging times, and we’re excited that we can provide a safe way for folks to take a break from their hectic lives and experience live music again, and perhaps laughter with a comedian or two.”
Admission will be one ticket per mid-sized vehicle, and cars will be staggered with 10 feet between them, the release says. People can bring their own lawn chairs and take in the entertainment next to their vehicles, the release notes.
The night before Blue Öyster Cult is set to take the stage, Echoes of Floyd: A Pink Floyd Experience is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Also on tap in July are Ghost of Paul Revere, Almost Queen, and Pink Talking Fish, which is described in the release as a “fusion of Pink Floyd, The Talking Heads, and Phish.”
According to the series’ website, tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.drive-in-live.com, where people can also find additional information. Ticket prices vary depending on the act and viewing section selected. Additional shows will be announced weekly, the news release says.