HANCOCK — Next month, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will reveal its first marker in the Monadnock Region, recognizing the Black residents who lived on and tended a property in Hancock hundreds of years ago.
The plaque will commemorate the lives of Jack Ware — a once-enslaved African who later gained his freedom — and the Due family, who were identified in early censuses as free people of color.
Ware and the Dues homesteaded on the same piece of property in Hancock in the late 1700s and early 1800s, according to a news release from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
A Sept. 18 unveiling event will happen in two parts. At 9:30 a.m., a bus will pick up attendees at Hancock Town Hall and shuttle them to where Ware and the Dues once lived. The land is now known as the Welch Family Farm and Forest, named for the family that owned it from the 1860s until 2000, when it was acquired by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
Then, at noon, there will be a celebration with food and music at the Hancock First Congregational Church, which hosted anti-slavery activities in the 1840s, according to the release.
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire was born out of the Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail, which began more than 20 years ago. The Portsmouth trail features two dozen markers, including for notable homes, churches, taverns, and an African burying ground, according to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire website. In addition to the Hancock plaque, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire plans to unveil markers in other communities, including Warner and Milford, that share the stories of Black history in the state.
Up until a few years ago, the nonprofit offered tours only around Portsmouth. In 2018, the organization took its first steps toward expanding across the state, beginning with a guided tour of the Dues’ property, according to the website.
That tour was led by Eric Aldrich, a Hancock resident who has been researching the lives of those who occupied that land.
“What little we know about ... Jack and the Due family we’ve learned from bits and pieces of history and from those diligent enough to keep digging and interpreting their stories,” Aldrich said in the release.
Many years ago, Aldrich happened upon the cellar remains while hunting and soon developed an interest in learning more about people who once lived there. He worked with other local historians and eventually identified one cellar as having belonged to a member of the Due family. As he learned more about the Dues and Ware, he connected with the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to share what he knew.
James Due arrived in Hancock in the late 1700s, according to Aldrich. He lived a modest life, Aldrich said, farming the land and raising a family. Throughout their time in Hancock, members of the Due family had a rocky relationship with the town church. Family troubles prompted local gossip, which, upon reaching the church, resulted in disciplinary action, Aldrich said in an interview Monday.
“The results were pretty arduous and humiliating for the Due family,” he said, adding that, over more than four decades, members of the Due and Razey families (connected by marriage) were excommunicated from the church.
Ware stayed off and on with the Dues, but eventually lived out near what was then known as Warren Pond — which was later renamed for him. The Dues and Ware are buried in Hancock’s Pine Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich said.
The plaque’s unveiling will be preceded by a hike to Jack’s Pond on Sept. 11, an event co-organized by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. Aldrich, the Harris Center’s Susie Spikol and Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Director JerriAnne Boggis will guide the history hike.
“We are so thrilled to continue the expansion of our statewide historical markers into the Monadnock Region,” Boggis said in the release, adding that the marker will highlight the efforts of community members to foster conversations about race.
People interested in attending the Sept. 18 plaque unveiling can register online at blackheritagetrailnh.org. The Harris Center hike to Jack’s Pond is currently full, but people can be added to the waitlist by emailing Susie Spikol at spikol@harriscenter.org.