CONCORD — For many who stood outside the Statehouse on a blustery Tuesday morning, speaking against bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals in New Hampshire has been an all-too familiar routine over the past few years.
And they’re tired of doing it.
“This is my family's fourth year in a row, showing up in spaces like this to keep our daughter safe,” said Abi Maxwell of Hopkinton, whose daughter is 10 years old. “My daughter is just a child like any other, and she, like any child, needs to be affirmed and supported in her school. That seems so obvious, so basic to what we know about raising healthy children. And yet here I am, again, fighting to protect these rights for my daughter.”
More than 100 people gathered outside in response to a slate of bills on LGBTQ+ rights. Four of these bills are similar to others being proposed throughout the country this year, which seek to restrict the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. A fifth, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, would enact protections for those accessing gender-affirming health care in the state.
This care is “designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity” through a range of social, psychological, behavioral and medical interventions, according to the World Health Organization.
House Bill 619, called the "Protection Against Child Medical and Psychological Experimentation Act,” would prohibit the practice of and access to gender-affirming care for people under 18 and ban the affirmation of and education on LGBTQ+ identities in New Hampshire public schools. It would also change the definition of conversion therapy in the state, effectively re-legalizing it.
People testified for 5½ hours before the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee on the bill. Most voiced opposition to it, telling not only personal stories but also citing national data on the importance of youth having access to gender-affirming care. The bill will be taken up by the committee next week.
Dr. Simrun Bal, a physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, shared a story from early in her residency when a young patient came into the emergency room.
“After examining and talking to this patient, we learned that this patient has severe suicidal ideation, is in rough shape, and was bullied,” Bal said. “They were not having supportive social environments or supportive family structures. And it represents to me what happens too often, which is that when transgender youth are not able to access more social environments and have difficulties accessing gender-affirming care, this results in anxiety and depression, higher rates of homelessness, and higher rates of self-harm.”
Numerous testimonies cited The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which states that 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth in the United States seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous year. Additionally, the survey found that those who live in supportive communities reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.
Archer Scott, a Plymouth State student who grew up in the Monadnock Region and attended Keene High, spoke against HB 619, arguing that it could cause an increase in suicide rates among transgender teens in the Granite State. Scott said they realized their gender identity was different than their assigned sex at birth during their high-school years.
“For me, it was around this time going through puberty that my mental health started rapidly declining,” they said. “I was suicidal for a large part of my teen years because that seemed a better option than living in an identity that wasn't mine.”
After moving to New York right after graduation, they were able to access gender-affirming care as an adult.
“If I'd had the opportunity to go on puberty blockers, if I'd been taught about the LGBTQ community in school, if I'd been able to start hormone therapy as a young teen, my life would look very different right now.”
Supporters of HB 619 shared concerns about the long-term impact that gender-affirming health care — specifically the administration of puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy — could have on young people.
N.H. Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton Mills, began his testimony in support of the bill by discussing eugenics and its use under the Nazi regime.
Eugenics refers to advocacy or practices aiming to improve the genetic quality of a human population. During the Holocaust, the Nazis used this to justify the involuntary sterilization and mass murder of Jewish people and others.
Granger alleged in his testimony that the ideas presented by those arguing for young people to have access to gender-affirming care represent attempts to revive eugenics by allowing kids who believe they are trans, but might later change their minds, to undergo medical procedures like hormone replacement therapy.
“Eugenics is wrong. It is wrong to sterilize minors even if they are to be what some consider non-gender-conforming behavior. So what if a boy thinks he's a girl? Children are full of imaginative thoughts. And if they want to play pretend, that is not a crime worthy of castration.”
Although gender-affirming care for children can include puberty blockers and surgery, it is centered more on social transitions and mental health support for the child, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Rep. Joe Schapiro, a committee member and Keene Democrat, questioned Granger’s argument.
“Are you comparing the extermination of Jews and others with giving gender-affirming care?”
“Correct.”
A roar of boos and profanity came from the crowd, after which Granger did not answer any other questions and left the room.
As the hours ticked on, leaving few members of the public remaining in Representatives Hall, the fact that these bills even appeared before legislative members rattled those who came to testify.
A number of people associated with 603 Equality, a statewide organization that provides community calls and regional hubs for LGBTQ+ people in New Hampshire, gave verbal and written testimony, many describing access to gender-affirming care as life-saving.
The organization's founder, Linds Jakows of Dover, voiced the weight of these personal stories being shared on the floor, saying that "when we share the stories, the humans behind these issues, it matters. It makes an impact.”
Other LGBTQ+ bills in the House, Senate
HB 619 and three other LGBTQ+ related bills are set to be voted on sometime next week by the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
One of the three bills would include the act of parents providing gender-affirming health care via drug treatments or surgery in the definition of child abuse in New Hampshire. Another, sponsored by Toll, the Keene representative, would provide protection to people who move to New Hampshire from states where it’s illegal to access gender-affirming health care.
The third bill seeks to enact a “parental bill of rights.” This includes the right for all parents and guardians to be informed if their child changes their preferred name or pronouns in New Hampshire public schools, effectively outing students without their consent.
A similar parental rights bill was taken up by the Senate Education Committee Tuesday and recommended for passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.