The minimum wage in New Hampshire, now at $7.25 an hour and the lowest in New England, would eventually increase to $15 under legislation pending in the N.H. Senate.
Senate Bill 203, which got a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Commerce Committee, would raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 1, $12 an hour by July 1, 2023, and $15 an hour on July 1, 2024.
“New Hampshire’s minimum wage lags behind neighboring states by $5 to $6 an hour and it makes a difference in retaining and attracting workforce,” N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said in an interview Wednesday.
“Setting a more up-to-date minimum wage is important for those working below the poverty level.”
The federal poverty level for a two-person household is $18,310, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A person earning $7.25 an hour and working 40 hours a week would have a yearly income of about $15,000.
Kahn also said a state’s minimum wage factors into students’ decisions on where to attend college as work income makes up part of their financial plan.
Current minimum hourly wage rates are $13 in Connecticut, $12.75 in Maine, $14.25 in Massachusetts, $12.25 in Rhode Island and $12.55 in Vermont.
New Hampshire adheres to a $7.25 federal minimum set in 2009. There have been a number of unsuccessful attempts to boost the state's minimum wage over the years.
Bruce Berke, New Hampshire director for the National Federation for Independent Business, opposed boosting the minimum wage, saying compensation should be determined by the free market.
“Companies in New Hampshire are establishing new higher wage rates,” he told the committee. “Some companies are announcing $15 wage rates and higher. Competition for workers is strong and employees across the board are benefitting."
He said employees could suffer if the minimum wage were increased.
“There’s consequences to artificial thresholds and rates,” he said. “Fewer hours could be offered, perhaps fewer people would be hired and it gives incentives for business owners to transition to automated processes, reducing opportunities for employees.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, prime sponsor of the legislation, told the committee an increase in the New Hampshire minimum wage is long overdue.
“The pandemic exposed to us all what workers in low-wage industries already knew all too well, low pay and financial insecurity are some of the greatest issues facing hard-working Granite Staters,” she said.
“It’s time for us as elected officials to do better by our constituents.”
Even though many businesses are paying well above the minimum wage amid a labor shortage, keeping the $7.25 minimum on the books represents a black eye for the state at a time when it should be trying to attract young people, Soucy said.
She said the N.H. Legislature reduced business profits taxes last year, benefiting those at the high end of the income spectrum.
“If we can pass policies to support the top 3 percent in our state, I don’t see why we can’t pass a policy to recognize those at the poverty line, those that are struggling to make ends meet,” Soucy said.
Also testifying in favor of the bill was David Kirsch, of Hill, who said he has worked for hourly wages most of his life.
People doing the hardest, dirtiest jobs are making minimum wage, he said.
“To not pass this would be an embarrassment, an insult,” Kirsch said.
An increase in the minimum wage would put more money in circulation and stimulate the entire economy, he said.
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, a member of the committee, said he has a 14-year-old daughter who wants to work part-time clearing tables at a cafe for $7.25.
Gannon asked Kirsch whether people like her would have a hard time getting hired for such jobs if the minimum wage were doubled.
Kirsch responded that he has worked low-paid jobs and feels they will continue to be filled if the wage increases.
“My second job was working at a bowling alley,” he said. “And in that period the minimum wage went up and I got my little raise. I didn’t lose my job. The boss didn’t come in and say, ‘It’s not worth it for me to keep you at this rate.’”
He then posed a question to Gannon.
“Do you honestly feel your little girl is worth only $7.25 cents an hour? Seriously?”
Gannon said he feels that as a starting wage, that would be fair.
The committee took no immediate action on SB 203. It will eventually decide whether to recommend it to the full Senate.