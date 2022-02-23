Republicans voted against a bill to extend pieces of the state’s discrimination law to private schools Tuesday, contending that the expansion could target religious schools and muddle the existing process.
In a 10-9 vote, the House Education Committee recommended that House Bill 1607 be voted “inexpedient to legislate” by the full House when it meets in a few weeks.
Proposed by Rep. Linda Tanner, a Sunapee Democrat, the bill would require the State Board of Education to ensure that nonpublic schools that receive public funding do not discriminate “on the basis of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, marital status, physical or mental disability, religious creed, national origin, or economic status.”
That would apply to private schools as well as educational services receiving public funds, including those eligible under the state’s new education freedom account program.
Democrats presented the bill as a means to equalize schools that receive some taxpayer dollars.
“The opportunity for public education without discrimination, a civil right, only applies to public schools,” said Rep. Dave Luneau, a Hopkinton Democrat, referring to RSA 354-A:27, a current statute. “And what the bill goes on to do is to amend that so that it’s not just in any public school, but any entity that’s receiving public funding: public school, private school, approved school for tuition programs, or an educational vendor.”
But Republicans said the state’s Commission for Human Rights can already take up allegations of overt discrimination that involve private schools, provided the complaints don’t fall into some of the exceptions. Democrats countered that the commission’s powers don’t cover the same anti-discrimination prohibitions that apply to public schools.
And Republicans said the bill could create headaches for certain private schools — particularly religious ones — that have been exempted from those same requirements, noting the bill could affect all-boys or all-girls schools.
“By putting this language into statute and applying it to private schools and nonpublic schools … it would, in effect, do away with the exemption for religious organizations that’s in the human rights statutes,” said Rep. Glenn Cordelli, a Tuftonboro Republican.
The debate illustrated deeper divides in how the two parties envision the future of New Hampshire education. Earlier in the day, Republicans on the committee defended their own version of an anti-discrimination bill, which prevents educators from teaching certain concepts around race and systemic oppression. The committee voted to recommend killing a pair of bills that would pull that law back.
“We have spent a considerable amount of time this morning talking about how to make sure that people are not discriminated against,” said Rep. Sue Mullen, a Bedford Democrat. “I think this bill actually complements that discussion by extending the rights of nondiscrimination to places other than just the public schools.”