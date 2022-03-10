In a partisan vote, the N.H. House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a bill to permit minors 16 and older to get FDA-approved vaccinations without parental consent.
Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, argued before the House in favor of HB 1126, saying there are many parents with problems, including substance misuse, who are not in a position to give support and guidance to their children.
The measure would protect the health of vulnerable young people who don't have responsible and capable adults in their lives, he said.
“Parents who have forged strong family bonds will lose nothing with this legislation,” Schapiro said. “Their adolescent children will be eager or at least willing to discuss what is best for their health.”
Adolescents 16 and over should, for example, be permitted to choose to receive the vaccine for human papilloma virus (HPV), he said.
In New Hampshire, the legal age of consent for sexual activity is 16.
Ideally, females should get the HPV vaccine before they become sexually active and potentially exposed to the virus, which causes most cervical cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most Republicans voted in favor of labeling HB 1126 "inexpedient to legislate," while most Democrats opposed this effort. The final vote in the Republican-controlled chamber was 184-151 and the measure died.
Rep. Bill King, R-Milford, spoke against the bill.
He acknowledged that some young people end up homeless or living on their own.
“My heart breaks for these kids, living through these tough situations,” King said. “But to make a law enabling them to make a choice to vaccinate or not is not good for those kids whose parents understand the adverse effects that sometimes arise after a vaccination.”
The CDC says vaccinations are important to maintaining individual and public health and adverse reactions are exceedingly rare.
King said he has four children, three sons and a daughter, the oldest.
“I am proud of all of them and they are good kids,” he said. “However, as for making complex decisions with dire consequences I would not allow them all to make a choice to vaccinate before the age of 18.”
From a young age his daughter has been bright, mature and well-researched when she makes a decision, King said.
“The boys on the other hand, well, need I say more? In their defense, they have become bright, mature and sort of well researched today, but it happened long after the age of 16.”