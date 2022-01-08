Democratic State Rep. Joe Schapiro of Keene was savoring a victory Friday in the form of bipartisan N.H. House approval of a bill he is sponsoring to provide dental care to adults on Medicaid.
“The bill when hopefully passed by the Senate and signed into law by Governor Sununu will bring increased dignity and decreased pain to tens of thousands of our neighbors and constituents,” Schapiro said in a prepared statement.
The measure passed Thursday, 225-127, with three Republican members of the Cheshire County House delegation in opposition, Matthew Santonastaso and James Qualey, both of Rindge, and Jennifer Rhodes of Winchester.
Qualey said he didn’t want to discuss his vote, Rhodes didn’t immediately return a phone call and Santonastaso said he voted against it because he doesn’t support government expansion or Medicaid in general.
“I don’t believe government as an institution should be providing that,” he said. “I’m not in favor of any sort of state benefit.”
As many as 85,000 people could gain dental coverage under the measure, which would go into effect April 1, 2023, Schapiro said.
The federal government requires dental benefits for children on Medicaid, the system that provides health care to people of low income. Adult dental coverage is optional, but many states require it.
New Hampshire is one of a minority of states where dental coverage for adults on Medicaid is limited to extractions or antibiotics for infection.
Schapiro said compromises had to be made on the bill to win Republican support. Coverage of some procedures was scaled back. A requirement was added that adult Medicaid recipients pay for a portion of their dental bills.
An actuarial report found that the expanded Medicaid benefit would cost the state $6.9 million yearly, which would be matched with $17.5 million in federal funds. For comparison, the entire state budget is about $6.5 billion per year.
One of the three managed care organizations administering Medicaid in New Hampshire voluntarily offers some dental coverage, but, without a state requirement, could choose to eliminate it at any time. Also some people choose the other two organizations because they prefer the medical benefits they offer, Schapiro said.
Schapiro’s House Bill 103 drew crowds of people to House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee meetings last year.
“Lots of people came, lots of families with developmentally disabled adults,” he said. “More than any other kind of bill I have experienced, this brought an outpouring of people advocating for this benefit. It was standing-room-only democracy.”
Last year, by a 19-1 vote, the committee recommended HB 103 for passage by the full House, and the measure was retained for further consideration this year.
Rep. Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, was the one committee member who voted that the bill should not advance. He also spoke against the bill during the House session Thursday.
In an interview Friday, Kofalt said he felt the enhanced benefit would be an unnecessary state expense given the coverage already provided by one of the managed care organizations.
“Second, this creates a permanent entitlement program, or expands an existing one,” he said. “Historically, these have grown larger and larger over time. Also, these programs tend to become permanent. It would be hard to get rid of because there is no sunset provision.”
Advocates of the bill say it could actually save the state money because the Medicaid system incurs major expense in covering serious medical problems that arise from untreated dental disease.
Kofalt said he understands this argument, but that there’s no factual support for it.
For his part, Schapiro said there’s no reason to separate dental care from other types of medical treatment when it comes to health coverage.
“There’s a great deal of crossover between poor oral health and other diseases,” he said. “It’s a mystery to me how this got separated from other medical care, but it’s an unfortunate state of affairs for a lot of people.
“It’s also about employment. It’s hard to apply for a job if you don’t have any teeth.”