William F. Lynch was a mayor with no desk. The one-term Keene mayor, who served from 1994 through 1995, opted for a friendlier, less intimidating setup at his Central Square office: padded chairs, a couch and a round table.
Lynch, who also served as a state representative, Cheshire County treasurer and a county commissioner, died in Keene Saturday after suffering from dementia. He was 84.
The longtime Elm City resident was known by colleagues as a patient man who cared a great deal about his community. He came to the mayoral post with a list of initiatives he wanted to accomplish.
“He definitely was a cheerleader for Keene,” said his former wife of 45 years, Peggy Lynch, who also served in the N.H. House and is a former Keene city councilor. “And he prided himself on (that).”
Bill Lynch wanted to forge better relationships with Keene State College, and he set up a committee that met regularly to strengthen the town-gown bond, minutes of his 1994 inauguration speech say.
He also aimed to use his post to run Keene more efficiently. In his inauguration speech, Lynch said he planned to create a committee that would study the city’s personnel policies, phone system and organizational practices. But his big goal, he said when running for mayor in 1993, was to bring people back into city government.
He wasn’t comfortable with the limelight, news reports from the time said, but he wanted to run for public office nevertheless out of a sense of civic duty and a love for the region.
“I want to turn myself upside down to do what I’m proposing to do,” he said then. “Sometimes you have to do something you don’t like doing, but you’ve got to do it.”
Lynch inherited a contentious council, according to Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald, who served his first term under Lynch. But he found ways to help councilors work together, even when personalities clashed, Greenwald added.
“He was my first mayor, and I would say unequivocally he was my hero,” Greenwald said. “He was a wonderful, wonderful man. He was very open and encouraging to me as a new councilor who knew nothing.”
A quiet but forceful presence in City Hall, Lynch never raised his voice, Greenwald recalled.
“Bill kept his composure and kept (the council) moving forward,” he said. “And by the end of his term, we were a unit.”
Lynch grew up in Holyoke, Mass., and moved to Keene in the 1970s after he got a job at Peerless Insurance Co., according to his obituary. He later worked for Clark Insurance Agency, now Clark-Mortenson, as executive vice president.
Along with his elected positions, Lynch was known for his extensive work as a volunteer. He served on the boards of many local organizations, including Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, the Keene Senior Center and Monadnock Developmental Services, among others, his obituary says.
According to Mayor Kendall W. Lane, who was friends with Lynch, some of the things Lynch implemented as mayor remain in place today. For instance, Lynch initiated the “Mayor’s Court,” a periodic gathering of local captains of industry in City Hall.
Lane said he revived the practice during his tenure. Lynch was also in office when the city hired a downtown coordinator, Lane noted, which is a position that was recently relaunched.
And Lynch was mayor when Robin Williams was in town to film the 1995 movie “Jumanji.” Lynch handed Williams the key to the city, according to Lane, who said the comedian poked fun at the mayor and Keene alike.
Lynch, ever stoic, took the ribbing well, Peggy Lynch, who now lives in Westmoreland, remembers, and he helped the crews get the permissions they needed for filming and locate the best spots.
“Robin Williams was not a very big man, and Bill and I were not very big,” Peggy, who remained close with Bill after their divorce, recalled. “And when we were introduced to Robin Williams, he (called us) munchkins.”
An animal lover and a devoted father of four — to Tracey Lynch Clason and Kelly, James and Timothy Lynch — and grandfather to four grandchildren, Lynch was an avid skier, Peggy Lynch said. He enjoyed walking around town, said Lynch Clason, who also lives in Westmoreland.
In recent weeks, the 84-year-old’s dementia got worse, and it made him sad, according to Peggy.
Walking around town was his refuge, Lynch Clason said.
The two said they will cherish his spirit.
“He didn’t speak to listen to his voice,” Lynch Clason said. “He spoke because he had something thoughtful to say (after) he listened to everybody.”