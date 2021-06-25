Churches would be no more restricted than Home Depot and liquor stores during the next state of emergency under a bill that passed the House and Senate Thursday. While churches were not closed during the pandemic, their attendance capacity was limited in the pandemic’s early days. Many businesses were restricted far less.
In its initial form, House Bill 542 was vehemently opposed by civil rights advocates who said its broad wording would allow churches and even businesses to cite religious privilege to discriminate against others on the basis of race, gender, sexuality, and even marital status. Even with that section removed, Sen. Becky Whitley, a Hopkinton Democrat, said the bill would interfere with public safety decisions in the future.
“While we all know religious gatherings cannot be singled out for discriminatory treatment in the middle of a pandemic, it may be legally appropriate for the government to impose limitations that impact religious worship,” she said, “particularly if those decisions are based on scientific evidence and re-evaluated regularly to ensure that the restrictions are no more severe than necessary.”
During the House debate, Rep. Mark McLean, a Manchester Republican, supported the bill, saying, “It recognizes that for people of faith, nourishment of the spirit is every bit as essential as nourishment of the body.”