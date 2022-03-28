A bill headed to the House this week would give some state retirees a one-time $500 payment, a move supporters say would help combat inflation and address the challenge of recruiting and retaining employees who took jobs with the state in part for retirement benefits.
But the amended bill does away with an initially proposed 1.5 percent cost of living raise for retirees, after members of the House Finance Committee cited cost concerns.
Under the latest version of House Bill 1535, state employees who have been retired at least five years and whose annual salary was $30,000 or less would receive the $500 payment. The bill’s initial proposal gave all retirees a 1.5 percent cost of living raise — up to the first $30,000 of their salary.
The original bill would have cost the state $79 million. Because the bill has financial implications for the state, it was sent for a second look to the House Finance Committee. Concerned the high cost would imperil the bill, committee member Rep. William Hatch, a Gorham Democrat, offered the amendment of a one-time $500 payment, which carries an $11.75 million price tag. Hatch pitched it as a compromise until the next budget cycle, when he hopes lawmakers will include money for a cost of living increase.
“Even though I would like to do more, this amendment does give some recognition to their need,” he said during a committee meeting this week. “But we also understand that this is an issue that needs to be addressed and hopefully sooner than later we can put the appropriate funding behind the retirement system.”
Hatch pointed to testimony from state agency heads struggling to find and keep workers. The prison, he said, is short 60 percent of its workforce.
The state employee association has asked the Legislature year-after-year for cost of living increases. When lawmakers agreed to do so in 2019, it was the first cost of living allowance state employees had received in more than a decade, said Casey McCabe, director of the NH Retirement Security Coalition.
During this week’s Finance Committee meeting, Rep. Jess Edwards shared concerns about the one-time $500 payment.
“I appreciate the fact that we have a problem we’d like to fix, which is the decline and or the amount of attrition that’s taking place prior to retirement,” he told Hatch. “I just don’t see the connection between a one-time $500 payment and a long term incentive to maintain employment. And it also makes me wonder if we pay a one time $500 payment, aren’t we really signaling that (retirees) can expect more one time payments in the future?”
Hatch responded: “My personal thoughts is maybe it would just help some of those that are really, really struggling on their retirement from the state. It might allow them to buy a tank full of fuel, or whatever. It’s just an immediate assistance to the need that I’m sure many of them have.”
The committee voted 18-3 to recommend the full House pass the $500 one-time payment. Three Republicans opposed it.
Cullen Tiernan, political director for the state employee association, said the union supports the amendment but would have preferred the cost of living increase instead. Had it passed, an employee collecting $30,000 a year in retirement would have gotten an additional $450 a year.
“Anything they can do that will help people is a good thing,” he said.