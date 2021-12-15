Democratic state Rep. Cathryn Harvey of Spofford is the first to admit that one of the bills she is backing in the legislative session that begins next month is a little “squirrely,” but she also feels it is important.
House Bill 1356 would delay the start of the hunting season for gray squirrels from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 in order to protect lactating female squirrels still raising defenseless babies.
Harvey said the N.H. Fish and Game Commission didn’t give adequate consideration to animal rights advocate Kristina Snyder two years ago when she petitioned for the two-week change.
Harvey — whose district covers Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland and Walpole — said she was present when Snyder appeared before the commission, and she simply feels they didn't give her a full and complete hearing.
“It is their job to look at all of the data that either supports the petition or not,” she said. “That day, I am a witness, that they did not.”
Snyder, of Chester, said she presented evidence from animal rehabilitation professionals that the baby squirrels, called kits, which are born blind and without fur, were being found in nests without their mother after hunting season began.
She also said she has seen mother squirrels in her yard in September that are still lactating, judging by their distended underside, visible when they sit on their haunches.
“If the hunter goes out and kills the mama squirrel, the babies are dependent and will die in the nest,” Snyder said in an interview Wednesday. “I don’t think it is asking too much to push back the season by two weeks.”
Maine’s squirrel season begins on Sept. 25. In some regions of Massachusetts, the start is on Sept. 13, while in others it begins on Oct. 16.
Snyder, who is the head of New Hampshire Citizens Against Recreational Trapping, also notes that several years ago the end of New Hampshire’s squirrel season was extended from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31, so she contends hunters would still be coming out ahead if it started two weeks later.
While hunters aren’t the only danger to mother squirrels, it is something that can be controlled, she said.
Predators and cars are also hard on the ubiquitous furry rodents.
“I stop for squirrels,” she said. “But I’ve seen cars go out of their way to hit them. Some people like squirrels, but some people really despise them.”
Paul DeBow of Plymouth, the Fish and Game Commissioner from Grafton County, runs a wildlife control and removal service.
He said Snyder’s request two years ago was vetted by a state wildlife biologist who found studies showing the vast majority of squirrels would be expected to have left the nest by the Sept. 1 start of the hunting season.
“The animals always seem to be on time,” he said. “Their calendar is pretty steady.”
His business is also steady.
“The squirrels always seem to be falling down chimneys at Christmas time,” he said.
For her part, Snyder said the studies relied upon by the commission were dated, and she feels climate change may be altering nesting dates.
The bottom line, Snyder said, is that squirrels just don’t get much respect.
“Most of the people on the Fish and Game Commission are out there hunting squirrels themselves,” she said. “They look at them as an abundant species, not as individuals.
“Squirrels have individual personalities.”
John Caveney of Spofford, the Fish and Game Commissioner for Cheshire County, said people typically hunt squirrels with small caliber rifles or shotguns. They can be eaten.
“You’d be shocked at how many squirrel recipes there are,” he said. “I’ve had some people give me a squirrel casserole.”
He said it wasn’t bad, but he prefers venison.