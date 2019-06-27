Tonight, the second group of 10 Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Miami from 9 to 11 p.m. on NBC.
Seeking to avoid the perils of the so-called jayvee or undercard debates from the 2016 Republican primary, the Democratic National Committee opted for two nights with a semi-randomized split of 10 candidates for each two-hour debate.
To qualify, candidates had to either register at 1 percent in three national polls or secure 65,000 individual donors. Then, the field was split at random, with the caveat of dividing the highest-polling candidates evenly among the two nights.
Nevertheless, four of the top five polling candidates are on stage tonight in Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
University of New Hampshire political scientists Dante Scala and Andrew Smith spoke with The Sentinel Tuesday, with both pointing out that night two has more tense dynamics at play given the high-profile figures who were drawn.
“The [second debate], to me, is going to be the more interesting one because both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have, I think, a shared desire to make it look like a two-person race,” Smith said. “So if they can try to dominate the race, try to respond to each other and have the moderators somewhat ignore the other candidates, that’s to their benefit.”
Scala added that the top-heavy lineup poses a challenge to the NBC moderators, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie, Jose Diaz-Balart and Rachel Maddow.
“The temptation for the moderators to grant unequal — maybe grossly unequal — amounts of time to various candidates, that temptation is gonna be there,” Scala said.
Night one saw a disparity in speaking time, according to a Washington Post analysis, with Cory Booker leading with nearly 11 minutes and Jay Inslee cracking only five. Another review from the data analysis publication FiveThirtyEight found that moderator Chuck Todd spoke more than seven of the candidates on stage.
Here’s a brief introduction and guide to the 10 on stage tonight, along with the occasional “professor’s note.”
Michael Bennet
Background: Senior U.S. senator from Colorado and former superintendent of Denver Public Schools; was a member of the so-called Gang of Eight, a bipartisan group of senators who pushed for comprehensive immigration reform in 2013.
Visits to the region: One, in March at the Graphicast manufacturing plant in Jaffrey before declaring his candidacy a few weeks later.
Early campaign focus: Workforce development, increasing infrastructure spending and education reform.
Joe Biden
Background: Former vice president. Ran for president in 1988 and 2008 and was the U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009.
Visits to the region: None.
Early campaign focus: Rehabilitating what he sees as America’s damaged standing on the global stage, ignoring the rest of the field and taking the fight directly to President Donald Trump.
Professor’s note from Scala: “Certainly Joe Biden has the most to lose in this week’s debates, because he’ll be double-teamed, right? Not just by the other candidates, but by the media, by the moderators who are looking to make news, and the best way for them to make news is to ask questions that make the front-runner stumble.”
Pete Buttigieg
Background: Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; served in Iraq as an intelligence officer in the Navy. Buttigieg is a former Rhodes Scholar and would be the first openly gay president.
Visits to the region: Two, once in February at the Orchard School and Community Center in Alstead before declaring his candidacy and then in May at Keene High School as an official candidate.
Early campaign focus: Pushing for “a new generation of leadership” (Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in the field at 37), and shifting U.S. foreign policy to include how climate change could displace populations.
Kirsten Gillibrand
Background: Junior U.S. senator from New York, who was appointed to the seat by New York’s governor as a congresswoman from a rural upstate district when Hillary Clinton was nominated to be secretary of state. Went to Dartmouth and shifted her legal career to working pro bono cases for female victims of abuse.
Visits to the region: Two, first during her exploratory committee phase in February at Keene’s Community Kitchen and then in April, as a declared candidate, at Keene State College. Gillibrand also stumped for former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Molly Kelly of Harrisville in October of last year at the Granite State Candy Shoppe in Concord.
Early campaign focus: Continuing to push for women’s rights — including saying she would choose judges based on a litmus test of whether they support Roe v. Wade — as well as stressing the need for a federal paid family and medical leave program and publicly financed “Democracy Dollars” vouchers for campaign finance reform.
Kamala Harris
Background: Junior U.S. senator from California, former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.
Visits to the region: One, an April town hall at Keene State College, which required an overflow room.
Early campaign focus: Tax credits for the middle-class low-income earners of up to $500 a month, a 10-year, $315 billion investment in public education and increasing teacher salaries, and fining corporations that engage in pay discrimination by gender.
Professor’s note from Scala: “I think it’s a good opportunity for those who are between those [age] extremes of Buttigieg, and Biden and Sanders — someone like a Harris or a Gillibrand who are in that middle, right? They appear mature enough to be president, but certainly not too old to be president; they have good opportunities to make good impressions by implicit contrast with the others on stage.”
John Hickenlooper
Background: Former governor of Colorado and mayor of Denver; ran a craft-brewing business before entering politics.
Visits to the region: One, a May visit to Keene State, where he held a town hall and roundtable on workforce development and economic issues facing rural communities.
Early campaign focus: Reaching across the aisle on moderate policies like Medicaid expansion, doubling the earned income tax credit and expanding opportunities like free community college “for those who can’t afford it,” along with expanding apprenticeships and skills-training programs.
Bernie Sanders
Background: Junior U.S. senator from Vermont, formerly the at-large congressman for Vermont and mayor of Burlington; runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary; remains an independent but caucuses with the Democrats in the senate.
Visits to the region: One, a full-house rally at The Colonial Theatre in Keene in March.
Early campaign focus: Continuing his push against income inequality with his longstanding core proposals like Medicare-for-all, free college tuition and taking on big corporations.
Professor’s note from Scala: “I imagine there’s a bit of in-house pressure that maybe Sanders needs to make something happen, and the best way to do that would be to set a contrast with himself and the front-runner [Biden], and as luck would have it, they’ll be neighbors on the debate stage.”
Eric Swalwell
Background: U.S. representative from California, member of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, frequent cable news guest; worked as a prosecutor before entering politics.
Visits to the region: None, though he had planned on stumping for Congresswoman Ann M. Kuster, D-N.H., before having to return home when his wife, Brittany Watts, went into labor.
Early campaign focus: Investigating the Trump administration, and gun control with a ban on assault weapons and a national gun buy-back program.
Marianne Williamson
Background: Self-help and spirituality author.
Visits to the region: Two, once in March at Keene State College and a double-header in May at the Keene Yoga Center and a house party in the city.
Early campaign focus: Calling for $100 billion in reparations for slavery and establishing a Department of Peace.
Andrew Yang
Background: Tech entrepreneur.
Visits to the region: At least two, last year in June at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene and this February at The Works Café in the Elm City before a stop at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough. Yang was also the first guest on The Sentinel’s politics podcast, “Pod Free or Die.”
Early campaign focus: Universal basic income, under which every American between 18 and 64 would get $1,000 a month paid for through a value-added tax.