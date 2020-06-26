HAMPTON — Wilfred Speass usually wears a mask, though he sat by himself on the North Beach seawall Tuesday without one after walking across the street from his house on King’s Highway.
“I didn’t figure I needed one,” said Speass, who turns 90 next week. He said he would not feel so comfortable down on the sand where beachgoers gathered closer together.
“Especially if I don’t have a mask on,” said Speass. “At 90 years old, I know if I catch it, I’m done.”
Days like Tuesday brought warm sunny weather and large crowds to the beach, most going without a mask while enjoying the sand and water. Masks were more commonly seen on people walking on Ocean Boulevard, where vehicle traffic has been blocked off to create a walking mall.
Jenne Demac was not wearing a mask while sunbathing with her husband Tuesday, but she said she carries a mask for when she goes to the restroom or into a restaurant. The Demacs look forward to a bustling Ocean Boulevard most summers, but this year they plan to avoid crowds and visit their favorite local gaming spots less frequently.
“I’m not going to participate in a lot of things that I would normally,” said Demac, who carefully chose their place on the beach to be six feet from other people. She and her husband said there is reason to be careful but that they feel capable of enjoying the sand safely.
“I think it’s up to individuals,” said Bob Demac. “I think it’s just common sense and the ability to protect yourself.”
Some on the beach said they were not concerned at all about crowds and had no plans to wear a mask. Jodi Wolowicz, 34, of Boston, said she would be comfortable going to a Casino Ballroom concert if the venue was holding concerts again.
Chloe Robinson, 21, of Methuen, Mass., said she sees many sunbathing and walking along the boardwalk without a mask and feels comfortable not wearing one herself.
“One, I would get a tan line, and two, I can’t breathe, and it’s so hot,” said Robinson. “No one else is wearing one, so that makes you not want to wear one.”