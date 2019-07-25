Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will come to Keene on his next trip through the Granite State on Aug. 23 and 24, the campaign announced Thursday afternoon.
The former vice president has previously stumped in the region as a presidential candidate and as a surrogate for former President Barack Obama, but this marks Biden's first stop in the Monadnock Region since launching his 2020 presidential bid in late April.
"We are excited for Vice President Biden to visit voters in the Keene area on his next visit to New Hampshire," Biden's New Hampshire State Director, Ian Moskowitz, said in a news release. "This upcoming trip marks Vice President Biden’s fourth trip to the Granite State in four months, and we’re looking forward to having him meet with voters in the Monadnock region and listen to their concerns and share his plan to restore the soul of the nation, rebuild the middle class, and unify the country."
Details on the time and location will be forthcoming, according to the Biden campaign.