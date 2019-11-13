Former Vice President Joe Biden's sister plans to visit the Monadnock Region this week on behalf of her brother's campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Valerie Biden Owens — described in a news release from the campaign as a longtime adviser of the former Delaware senator — plans to meet with supporters over coffee in Keene Friday. That event, at the Biden field office at 141 Winchester St., Unit 2, is slated to start at 3:15 p.m. (Doors open at 2:45 p.m.) Members of the public can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2CGpzzP.
Next up is a house party at 50 Pine St. in Peterborough at 5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5.) People can RSVP at https://bit.ly/356xtPt.
As of Tuesday morning, Biden Owens' schedule also included Saturday events in Concord, Manchester and Nashua.